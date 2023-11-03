Worms in Momos: Video of man adding worms to momos disgusts internet

In the world of viral videos, we often come across peculiar clips that make us feel extreme emotions. From dance, to food, experimental videos of all categories surface online, garnering significant online attention.

Now in a rather culinary experiment that has garnered both attention and shock, a video was recently shared on the Instagram account ‘Chinese Street Food 2023.’ The video showcases a man adding some live creatures like worms or small fish, into the preparation of momos.

The video of the man adding worms to momos captures the unsettling process of the man stuffing momos with these unconventional ingredients. This is followed by steaming the dumplings with the live creatures inside. If that was not all, he eventually dissects one of the momos to reveal the cooked content.

Take a look at the video of the man adding worms to momos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinese street food 2023 (@chinesestreetfood2023)



This peculiar video has received significant attention, crossing over 1.5 million views and numerous reactions. A significant section of the netizens expressed their visible horror at witnessing the stuffing of momos with live creatures.

Comments on the post read, “If anyone eat This They will Become Human Aquarium,” “This is how they going to fry and eat you in the next world,” along with several emoticons of disgust.

The internet has earlier witnessed several unusual fusion dishes, but this recent addition involving momos and live creatures has left people shocked and disgusted. This bizarre experiment has taken fusion dishes to a new level.