Watch: Sara Tendulkar’s reaction on Shubman Gill getting out at 92

Mumbai: In today’s match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai India created a huge score of 357/8 against Sri Lanka. And now, Sri Lanka is batting while it has already lost 9 wickets while the total run was 49.

Meanwhile another thing that is making the rounds is the reaction of Sara Tendulkar on Shubman Gill getting out at 92.

X user Taral Panchal took to X and posted the video that has garnered more than 8k views merely within 2 to three hours. The caption of the post reads, “Shubham Gill got out for 92 – missed century just by 8 runs. And expression of Sara Tendulkar as all of us – True love growing.”

And the post has also garnered a lot of interesting comments. A user wrote, “hamari bhabi kaisi ho Sara bhabi jaisi ho,” while another commented, “Bakwas News wale…”