Woman wakes up with plastic forehead after falling asleep in the sun for 30 minutes

A 25-year-old British woman who fell asleep in the sun for 30 minutes was left horrified after her forehead skin was left looking like plastic. Pictures of her disfigured skin have left the netizens in shock.

Sirin Murad, a beautician from London, had been on a vacation trip to Bulgaria. She fell asleep outside in the 21 degrees celsius sunshine with no sunscreen on. She felt some soreness on her face. But she didn’t pay much heed to it. After 30 minutes of napping under the sun, she woke up to plastic skin on her face.

As per Daily Mail, Murad said, At first it really didn’t feel like anything, it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it. After a few days, her face, started peeling off, leaving patches of tanned skin underneath. “It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn’t hurt and I felt much better. Weirdly, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost like it’s renewed,” she added.

Murad has now emphasised the importance of wearing sunscreen to prevent such harsh damage to your skin. “No matter how much you think that you’ll be fine or that your skin will not burn, always apply sunscreen! It’s definitely worth it!”