Woman performs breakdance in saree and heels, amazes Internet

Dance videos are dominating the Internet, and many people are coming forward to show their talent. Such a clip of a woman performing breakdance in a saree and high heels has surfaced online now. Needless to say, it has left the Internet amazed.

Shared on Instagram by nepalhiphopfoundation01, the post features one of the dance group members Jenisha. The choreographer can be seen doing an energetic breakdance in a saree and heels. At first, she walks to the center clad in a pink saree, and soon after, she set the stage on fire with her electric performance. Meanwhile, the crowd around her can be seen cheering for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nepalhiphopfoundation01@gmail. (@nepalhiphopfoundation01)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 12.3 million views and tons of comments. While the majority of the Internet users were impressed by her take, some didn’t back out from criticizing.

One person wrote, “It looks so weird, saree doesn’t don’t support these movements, she is a good dancer though” and another comment read, “Omg super confident and great dancer as well… I can’t even walk properly with a saree.”

A third user joked, “In saree, it looks like mata aa gayi” and a fourth commented, “No but like not getting tangled is INSANE.”