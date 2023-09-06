Woman buys ticket for goat to travel in train, watch her honest reply to TTE

The Indian Railways operate over 22,500 trains daily. In India, train is not only just the most affordable means of travel but also the most populous means of public travel. The Indian railways has a daily passenger count of 24 million.

Taking the advantage of the crowded situation in the trains, some people prefer to travel without tickets. However, there are several honest people who book tickets even for their pets. Video of one such honest woman passenger has now come to the fore and is wildly going viral on the social media platforms.

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by one D Prasanth Nair. In the video it can be seen that the concerned woman was traveling with her goat. In the meantime, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) asked her whether she has taken tickets for her goat.

Everyone present there including the TTE was astonished after the woman confidently replied saying she has three tickets and then presented the tickets- one is of her own, another is of the man who was accompanying her and the third one was for her pet (goat).

“This lady is taking her goat in the train.. and she bought a ticket for the goat. Look at her pride in her own honesty when she replies to the ticket collecting officer,” Nair captioned the video.

