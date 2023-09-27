WATCH: Woman’s Sizzling performance to ‘Khatouba’ Leaves Internet Amazed

In the world of music, old Bollywood songs are like hidden treasures that are cherished and adored by generations. These classic tunes possess a timeless quality that continues to captivate hearts. Recently, a woman graced her Instagram with her sizzling performance to the classic song ‘Khatouba’ from the movie Alibaba Aur 40 Chor.”

In her viral video, the young dancer can be seen donning a stunning black dress with a stylish front slit, exuding confidence from the start. In her performance she poured all her her energy to match the song’s power. Throughout the performance her expression was seamlessly mirrored to the song’s lyrics and yet sexy enough to make the audience stick to the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by roysayaniofficial (@miss.s_roy)

Since being posted on September 12th, the video has received more than 68K likes and more than 1 million views on Instagram. People appreciated her energetic performance and poured lots of love in her comment section.

One user wrote, “Girl you nailed the song very well, love the dress too.” Another wrote, “Very nice, divine beautiful.”

“Wow awesome wacking dance, “ said a third user.

A fourth user commented, “Very nice performance.”

Several others filled her comment section with lots of heart and fire emojis.

The original song was sung by the legendary Asha Bhosle and performed by one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses of the classic era, Zeenat Aman.