WATCH: Woman hosts baby shower for pet dog, netizens call it ‘adorable’

For people who own pets, they are nothing less than their own children. The love for pets, especially dogs, are unmatched. From celebrating their birthdays to dressing them up in special outfits, pet-parents never step back in going an extra mile for their loved ones.

Now in a recent video that has gone viral, we can see a woman hosting a ‘baby shower’ for her pet dog. The video opens up to show the pet dog wrapped in a beautiful red shawl. Further in the video, we see the woman doing her pet dog’s ’tilak,’ and adorning her legs with bangles. She even showers flower petals on her.

Towards the end of the video, we see the pet dog sitting beside a sign that reads ‘I am ready.’ If that was not all, we also see the pet’s mate sitting beside, along with the sign, ‘I am there.’ The video where the woman hosts a baby shower for her pet dog was originally shared on Instagram by Sidharth Shivam.

Take a look at the video here:

Since getting shared around 4 days back, the video has garnered over 2.7 million views. It has also gathered over two lakh likes and numerous comments. The comments on the video included “Let she deliver with less pain, God bless her,” “Cutest video on internet today,” and “I have never been so excited for even movies as much as I am for this moment,” among several others.