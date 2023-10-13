WATCH: Woman dances on street to SRK’s song Mere Naam Tu, leaves internet mesmerized

In a delightful internet sensation, a video of a woman dancing on the streets to the tune of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s hit song “Mere Naam Tu” from the film ‘Zero’ has taken the online world by storm. The video, shared on Instagram, showcases the woman flawlessly matching the dance steps from the song.

The viral post was shared by the talented artist Isha Sharma, who captioned it, “That one day when I’m spontaneous and cool.”

The viral video kicks off with Sharma dancing in the midst of a busy market, her every move executed with grace and precision, perfectly synchronised with the song’s rhythm. Onlookers couldn’t help but be impressed by her performance, with some of them capturing the moments on their phones.

Watch video:

The viral sensation was shared just three days ago. It has already garnered an astonishing 4.5 million views, 569,501 likes, and several amazing comments lauding the woman’s exceptional dance skills.

One user wrote, “Need fairies to come on the street like this; to sway their magic among the crowds, the people like this. Uff love it.”

Another commented, “So so beautiful! The lil girl joining in on the end and just taking in your vibes! So pure.”

“Beautiful. Love how you inspired the little girl in the background to move as well.”