Watch: Toddler drags huge snake into home, Shocks internet

In a recent viral, a tiny tot became an internet sensation following a snake encounter. The video of a toddler dragging a snake into the house is going viral on the internet and has left the netizens shocked.

The video opens up to show a smiling toddler dragging a snake along with him into the house. The tiny tot, carefree of the potential danger, continues to drag the snake into the house until a man pulls the child out of the living room. Viewers can also witness the shock and scare on the faces of the occupants as they see a snake being dragged into the house. The video was shared on Instagram. Take a loot at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by __❤️ (@f_l_addiction.official)

Shared a few days back, the video has garnered over seven lakh views. Netizens filled the comments section with their excitement. They were quick to share their reaction to the video. Some even took the space to crack their self-made jokes based on the video. One comment read, “The boy to the snake: come on don’t be shy, let me introduce you to my family. The snake: no no please I’m an introvert!” Another Instagram user joked saying, “This is when relatives ask you about your percentage.”