WATCH: Temple decorated with notes and coins worth Rs 65 lakh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has captured everyone’s attention by adorning its premises with a remarkable display of currency notes and coins worth Rs. 65 lakh.

The Sri Sathya Ganapathy Temple, located in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar, is renowned for its distinctive and creative decorations during the annual Ganesh Puja festivities.

This year, they have taken their creative efforts to the next level by decorating the temple with a wide variety of currency notes and coins ranging from denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, to Rs 500.

In previous years, the temple has also gained recognition for its eco-friendly approach to decorating the Ganapati idol, using such items as flowers, corn, and raw bananas.

A temple in Bengaluru has decorated its premises with coins and currency notes worth lakhs. Every year, Sri Sathya Ganapathy Temple gives a unique touch to its decoration during Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/YKSaENKyip — NDTV (@ndtv) September 18, 2023

The Ganesh Chathurthi festival, celebrated in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. This much-awaited festival is also known by the names Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

It starts with the installation of a clay idol of Lord Ganesh in homes and public places, culminating with a public procession and immersion (visarjan) of the idol in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdasi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are scheduled to commence on September 19.

(Source: NDTV)