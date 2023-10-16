WATCH: Surat kick-starts Navratri with unique ‘Bicycle Garba’

The auspicious and joyous festival of Navaratri begun yesterday, and woshippers marked the occasion with prayers and celebrations. On the first day of Navratri, devotees gathered and performed the ‘Shailputri’ puja, seeking blessings for their loved ones.

In the city of Surat, where Navaratri holds a special place in the hearts of the people, the festivities have begun in full swing. The city seems to be glowing with lights and adorned with beautifully crafted Durga pandals.

What makes Surat’s Navaratri celebration different from the rest is the way they kick-started the nine day festivities. In a rather differently unique Garba event, people were seen playing garba while riding bicycles.

The ‘bicycle garba’ as the internet may term it, saw the enthusiastic participation of people from different age groups. In the video that has surfaced online, people can be seen moving to the rhythm of the tune being played, swirling their ‘Dandiya sticks’ in perfect sync.

This extraordinary and beautiful event was meticulously organized by the Surat District Cricket Association. Take a look at the video of ‘bicycle garba’ here:

For the unversed, Navratri is a festival celebrated across India. The festival holds a rather special significance in Gujarat. This period of nine days marks the worship of goddess Durga. Communities come together to perform Garba and dandiya dances.

Navratri is also the time when various places organize colourful and lively Dandiya and Garba events, creating an atmosphere of togetherness, devotion, and cultural goodness.