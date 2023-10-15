Woman sets Instagram ablaze with electrifying moves to the song ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’

In the vast sea of dance clips that the internet hosts, there’s always one that captures the hearts of online viewers. Today, we delve into one such online sensation, a video that has set Instagram on fire and garnered the love of countless netizens.

The sizzling, captivating video features a young woman who has taken the social media platform by storm with her electrifying dance performance. Her dance moves are powered by the catchy tune of Mika Singh’s “Jadoo Ki Jhappi” from the Bollywood movie “Ramaiya Vastavaiya.”

The video was shared by the Instagram user @suhanirawat806, and it didn’t take long for it to go viral. It’s safe to say that this talented dancer has become an overnight sensation. Her boundless energy and exceptional dancing skills have made her the talk of the internet.

Since being uploaded on Instagram, the energetic dance video has garnered more than 2 million views and 149K likes. The comment section was flooded with love and appreciation for the dancer’s impressive skills and infectious enthusiasm.

One viewer exclaimed, “I loved your sizzling dance; you delivered a fantastic performance.”

Another person shared, “I can’t even count how many times I’ve watched this.”

A third commenter marvelled, “This is even better than the original.”

A fourth exclaimed, “OMG, you absolutely rocked it!”

A fifth commented, “I’m left speechless. You absolutely KILLED IT! \Omg.”