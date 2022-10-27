Watch: Python bites owner, grips her hand in heart-wrenching video

Studies have often proved that snakes are generally shy and will not attack until provoked. Some people, who are not scared of snakes, even keep them as pets. They feed them and love them, and the reptile returns the affection as well. However, time and again it has also been seen that not all species are loyal. In light of it, a heart-wrenching video of a python attacking its owner has surfaced online.

In the now-viral video shared on Twitter by ‘Daily Loud,’ a woman can be seen taking her pet python out of its cage. While she was opening the lid, the snake seemed to be quite active, it lunged toward her and bit her hand. In no time, it wrapped itself around her arm in a super-tight grip (snake grips are known to have the tendency to break bones).

A man standing near rushed to the woman to help her rescue the reptile’s powerful grip. They struggled for some time, and the woman’s arm can be seen turning purple. She even started bleeding but kept fighting very courageously and without panicking.

The caption in the post read, “Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage.”

Take a look:

Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage 😳🐍 pic.twitter.com/auVgWTttQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 23, 2022

The video ended abruptly leaving everyone on a cliffhanger, and curious netizens kept asking for the conclusion. So far, the clip has garnered more than 8.6 million views and tons of unique reactions from Twitteratis. While some were awestruck and stated that this is why they would never pet a snake, others shared funny memes to lighten the heavy environment.

One person wrote, “That’s why I don’t like exotic pets so unpredictable” and another comment read, “I guess the genius had to stop filming.”

Here’s how others reacted:

That’s why I don’t like exotic pets so unpredictable — Rag(devastated Packers fan) (@ragsports1) October 23, 2022

I guess the genius had to stop filming — Ronaldo (@NanaBoseman) October 23, 2022

Why would you ever want a snake as a pet. They have no loyalty to you. — Peter Jensen (@DubRockPete) October 23, 2022