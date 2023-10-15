WATCH: Polite cat knocks on door before entering into room, netizens find it ‘Gentlemanly’

In a heart-warming social media post, a video featuring a cat with praiseworthy manners has captured the attention of the internet. In the viral video, the cat can be seen politely asking for permission before entering a room by knocking on the door.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page named ‘Renzor.’ It is to be noted that the Instagram page is dedicated to the cat itself. The short video clip begins with ‘Renzor’ standing outside a closed door, curiously trying to peek into the room. After a couple of moments of thinking, the cat delicately approaches the door and gently raises its paw. While one might expect the feline to scratch at the door, the polite cat instead knocks on the door gently.

As the video moves forward, Renzor proceeds to enter the room to join its pet parent. In the background, a woman can be heard chuckling and saying that the cat need not knock to enter the room.

Take a look at the video of the cat knocking a door here:

This heart-warming video was shared on social media some days back and since then, it has garnered numerous likes, views, and comments. It has also been widely re-shared across various social media platforms.

Many users were quick to express their admiration for Renzor’s gentlemanly behaviour. Comments on the post included, “He is a true gentleman,” “What a well-behaved Mr Renzor!,” among numerous others. One comment even read, “So cute, like a real-life Garfield.”