WATCH: Pakistan people react to Gadar 2, Dare Sunny Deol to visit their country

Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 has been a massive hit at the domestic box office. Sunny Deol plays the role of a tough guy named Tara Singh in the film. The film is set in 1971 in which Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to save his son. The role of Tara Singh’s son is played by Utkarsh Sharma.

Recently, a video has surfaced online which shows Pakistan people reacting to some of the scenes of Gadar 2. Originally shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video has now gone viral.

The video shows a Pakistani reporter asking some people about the scene in Gadar 2 where Tara Singh goes wild and starts bashing people. To this, one person says that Sunny Deol should be given a taste of his own medicine but no one would dare to do that.

Another man jokes saying that Deol should do regular chores like carrying water and buying stuff to prove his strength.

Next, the reporter shows the scene where Sunny is seen smashing Pakistani people with a sledgehammer. To this, one person reacts by saying that he would fight Sunny if he came to Pakistan. Another man says that even the kids are brave in Pakistan. He says that all such scenes are limited to movies only.

When the reporter reminds him about Deol’s famous ‘Dhai Kilo ka Haath’, he says that if Sunny was in Pakistan, his hand won’t prove to be as powerful. He even criticizes saying that the muscles and six-pack abs that we see in films are nothing but makeup.

Back to the movie, Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma. It stars Sunny Deol. Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

Take a look at the video of Pakistan people reacting to Gadar 2 here: