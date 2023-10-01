WATCH: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming smile to fan captures internet’s attention

Ardent fans of MS Dhoni can be found in every corner across the country. The former India team captain bid farewell to international cricket in 2023. He has now limited his appearances to the Indian Premiere League (IPL). Nevertheless, his immense popularity remains unharmed.

MS Dhoni, who is known to stay out of limelight, often gets caught in some candid moments which leaves the internet in awe of him. Whenever content related to Dhoni surfaces online, it becomes viral in no time. Now in a recent video that has gone viral, MS Dhoni can be seen reciprocating a fan’s love with an affectionate and heartwarming smile.

In the video, a fan expressed his admiration for Dhoni during a routine security check at an airport. The video was originally shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen clad in a white polo shirt and black denims. He further complemented his look with stylish black sunglasses. While passing through the security check, a fan could not contain his excitement and shouted, “Mahi Bhai, I love you!” At first, Dhoni seemed to have missed his voice. When the fan repeated his shout, Dhoni responded back with a warm smile.

Before the video concluded, the fan could be heard saying enthusiastically, “Haanth kaanp rahe hain mera ekdum.”

Take a look at the video of MS Dhoni’s heartwarming smile to fan here:



After retiring from International Cricket, MS Dhoni continued his cricket journey in IPL. He led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory twice; in 2021 and 2023. With a total of five IPL trophies, Dhoni hold the title of the most successful IPL captain. In fact, he shares the title with Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians.

In a noteworthy event, Dhoni played the IPL 2023 despite having a knee injury. This led to him adjusting his batting order. Remarkable, he did not miss a single match and showcased excellent leadership skills from behind the stumps. Following the IPL season, Dhoni underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai.