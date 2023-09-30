WATCH: Duo’s electrifying dance performance to ‘What Jhumka’ song leaves internet amazed

A dance video set to the song “What Jhumka” from Karan Johar’s latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is creating waves on social media. The film, which has already been a box office hit, is now available on Amazon Prime, and its catchy songs have been a big hit too. Recently, a video of two dancing with high energy to the song ‘What Jhumka’ has gone viral on the social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by Harsh Kumar on July 21. In the video, you can see a woman wearing an orange suit and a man in a maroon kurta. They both deliver a high-energy dance performance that matches the song’s rhythm perfectly.

Since it was shared, the video has received over two lakh likes and numerous comments from impressed viewers.

One person said, “I’m really impressed by your amazing energy. I wish I had that much energy.”

Another commented, “Wow, the expressions during ‘What Jhumka’ were so good, it took my breath away.”

Someone else wrote, “Your performance is mind-blowing, and your energy is superb.”

Another comment said, “Your energy is so infectious; it’s making me want to dance.”

Another person added, “Both of you gave an amazing performance,” and another simply said, “It was a super performance.”