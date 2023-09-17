WATCH: MS Dhoni delights fans by giving autograph on bike

In a recent viral video, iconic cricketer MS Dhoni was seen making a fan's day by signing an autograph on the fuel tank of his bike.

MS Dhoni, the iconic cricketer, is not just a sports star; he’s an emotion for countless fans. Dhoni’s fan base is vast and passionate, and he never ceases to amaze them. Recently, ‘Thala’ made headlines once again with a touching interaction with a fan.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, the legendary Indian cricketer appeared in a vintage look, complete with long hair and a funky T-shirt. In the heartwarming video, Dhoni was seen making a fan’s day by signing an autograph on the fuel tank of a bike.

It’s no secret that Dhoni has a deep love for bikes, and in this instance, a fellow motorhead and fan of his received the cherished signature of his idol on his motorcycle.

The post was shared with the video, “Thala Dhoni Makes a Lucky Fan’s Day by Giving Autograph on his bike.” The video has stirred numerous reactions from fans who simply can’t get enough of this endearing moment.

Just this week, another video went viral, showcasing MS Dhoni’s generosity. In this clip, he offered a lift to a young cricketer in his hometown, Ranchi. The heartwarming footage captured the young fan with Dhoni on the field after a training session, and then the two rode together on Dhoni’s bike. The caption of the post read, “MS Dhoni gave a lift to a young cricketer from Ranchi on his bike.”

