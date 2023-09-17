WATCH: MS Dhoni delights fans by giving autograph on bike

MS Dhoni, the iconic cricketer, is not just a sports star; he’s an emotion for countless fans. Dhoni’s fan base is vast and passionate, and he never ceases to amaze them. Recently, ‘Thala’ made headlines once again with a touching interaction with a fan.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, the legendary Indian cricketer appeared in a vintage look, complete with long hair and a funky T-shirt. In the heartwarming video, Dhoni was seen making a fan’s day by signing an autograph on the fuel tank of a bike.

It’s no secret that Dhoni has a deep love for bikes, and in this instance, a fellow motorhead and fan of his received the cherished signature of his idol on his motorcycle.

The post was shared with the video, “Thala Dhoni Makes a Lucky Fan’s Day by Giving Autograph on his bike.” The video has stirred numerous reactions from fans who simply can’t get enough of this endearing moment.

Thala Dhoni Makes a Lucky Fan’s Day by Giving Autograph on his bike !! 🔥😇#MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu | #Dhoni

📹 via Lakshman pic.twitter.com/dhixWZLOkv — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) September 15, 2023

Just this week, another video went viral, showcasing MS Dhoni’s generosity. In this clip, he offered a lift to a young cricketer in his hometown, Ranchi. The heartwarming footage captured the young fan with Dhoni on the field after a training session, and then the two rode together on Dhoni’s bike. The caption of the post read, “MS Dhoni gave a lift to a young cricketer from Ranchi on his bike.”