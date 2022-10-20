Watch: Indian wedding procession shuts down broadway in New York

Indian weddings are equivalent to a festival. The three day long grand celebration includes numerous rituals, lot of dancing and singing, and entertains a hundred of guests. A part of these festivities is a long wedding procession- Baraat- that marks the journey of the groom from his home to the marriage hall. While these baraats are quite commonly spotted in India, finding one in the US is a sight for the eyes. Meanwhile, a video that has gone viral online shows several Indian Americans dressed in traditional attire dancing on New York street.

A video shared on Instagram by Suraj Patel shows several NRIs dancing on Bollywood songs, as part of a wedding procession. According to the post’s caption, it was Suraj’s brother’s wedding and they shut the entire Broadway as they danced during the wedding celebrations. The bride and groom can also be seen enjoying with the procession.

“My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC,” the video caption reads.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 560k views and tons of comments. Netizens loved how Indians were boldly celebrating their tradition on a foreign land and filled the comment section with their reactions.

One person wrote, “What an achievement” and another comment read, “Ahh, this looks like sooo much fun!”

A third person commented, “Damn, now that’s a wedding” and the fourth comment read, “indians hai. jam aur road block karna toh haq hai.”