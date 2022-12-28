Watch how patient on stretcher falls as elevator starts moving with doors open

Till the filing of this report, over 30.3 million of people have seen the video on Twitter alone. While it has 23.9K retweets, 228.9K people have liked it.

Offbeat
By Subadh Nayak 0
patient falls from stretcher as elevator starts moving

A scary video showing a patient on stretcher falling down as the elevator of a hospital started moving with doors open is going viral massively. The video will leave you in shock for sure.

In the CCTV footage, which has been shared on Twitter by a user name -Lance- shows a doctor and a nurse escorting a male patient on a stretcher to an elevator. They entered the elevator while a woman, possibly the patient’s attendance, was standing close to it. All of a sudden, the patient fell down from the stretcher as the elevator started going down while the stretcher was only half inside it.

Everyone present on the spot tried to pull the patient out but they could not. A man was also seen rushing to help the patient.

Related News

Bride dies after getting heart attack on wedding stage,…

Watch: Bride calls off marriage because groom is illiterate

Viral Video: You must watch this girl’s reaction while…

Man danced in such a way at wedding function that the video…

Till the filing of this report, over 30.3 million of people have seen the video of a patient falling from the stretcher as elevator starts moving on Twitter alone. While it has 23.9K retweets, 228.9K people have liked it.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.