Watch: Gorilla cutely shows off baby to visitors at zoo, netizens find it adorable

In today’s viral video, a gorilla can be seen cutely showing off her baby to visitors at a zoo. The video recorded at the Calgary Zoo in Canada has garnered a lot of attention online as it has surpassed over 98,000 views. Shared on Instagram by Viral Hog, the clip is too cute to miss.

Visitors at the zoo were stunned by the mammal’s actions and can be heard gasping out of surprise. The mama gorilla at first shows off her toddler to the netizens and then showers it with kisses.

The caption on the video reads, “A proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary Zoo.”

Albeit being an adorable video, the Internet remains divided between the incident being cute and the idea of these animals being caged.

