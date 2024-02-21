WATCH: Elderly woman dances to title track of TBMAUJ in viral video, Netizens react

In today’s age of viral videos, coming across interesting dance clips is nothing ‘not-normal.’ Every day, we keep coming across dance videos that showcase people of all age groups performing to trending songs and music tracks. Now in a recent video that has gone viral, an elderly woman can be seen dancing energetically to a recent Bollywood track.

In the said viral video, the old lady can be seen energetically dancing to the title track of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” It is noteworthy mentioning that the track belongs to the 2024 film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” It stars Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The lady, who seems to be in her sixties, dances full of energy throughout the video. Her zeal and enthusiasm in the dance video has drawn attention from the whole of internet. The video was originally shared on Instagram by the account ‘@rukminihawaldar__.’ Take a look at the video here:

The viral dance video was shared on Instagram about a week back. Since getting shared, the video has crossed over 12 million likes. Further, it has also fetched over 175k likes and has drawn numerous comments. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their views on the video. Many even fondly called her “Aaji.”

Other comments on the video included, “Aaji was born in wrong generation,” “Aaji is killing it,” and “Zindagi na milegi dobara…Jo karna Hain voh Aaj Karo…enjoy dadiji,” among numerous others.

In other news, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” was released in theatres on February 8. The title track of the film has been trending since its release. Ever since it was released, netizens have been creating reels on the track and posting it online.