Watch: Desi couple’s Bollywood style bike stunt for pre-wedding shoot goes viral

Indians love a grand wedding, hence, the three-day extravaganza. Apart from the rituals, the bride and groom try their best to make the day as memorable as they can. This is why they have grand entries and unique pre-wedding photoshoots. In light of it, a couple took the trend to another level and the video of it has gone viral on the Internet.

While others travel to exotic locations and put on fine clothes, this bride and groom to be, chose to perform a bike stunt with some unique themes. In the clip shared on Twitter by the user Best of the Best, the desi couple, dressed in wedding attire, can be seen sitting on a motorbike which was lifted up with the help of a crane.

The crane pulled up the two-wheeler over a jeep, imitating that the bike flew over the car, while the photographer takes the shot.

The caption in the post read, “Pre-wedding shoots – I’m getting this.”

Watch Video Here:

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

On being posted on October 27, the video has raked over 907k views and the number keeps increasing. Netizens were impressed by the idea and took to the comment section to express their point of view.

One person wrote, “If not this, ain’t getting married” another comment read, “Yahi wala photographer chahiye apni shaadi me.” A third user commented, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?” and the fourth person wrote, “Dhoom 4.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Dhoom 4 — j🅰sw🅰nth (@Jashu0809) October 27, 2022

Did you even get married if you never got such pre-wedding shoot done..? — BHK🇮🇳 (@BeingBHK_) October 27, 2022

@MharolkarAshwin bhay they having more budget than average marathi film 😢🙏 — JayK (@JordanKumarr) October 27, 2022

Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot? — Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) October 27, 2022