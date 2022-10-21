Watch: Deaf and mute couple selling pani puri is an inspiration for the now generation

In today’s world giving up is an easy option for teenagers. Whether be it because they scored less on the exam or a small clash with parents. They find it a trend they need to follow, and the obsession has taken many lives. Amid these negative ways of thinking, the story of a couple trying to make a living by selling pani puri is a lesson to all who wish to surrender when things go south.

Struggles and hardships are a part of life, especially if one has a goal to reach- obstacles will come. This duo sets a great example as they had to put up with a lot. From trying their best to communicate with people to having a voice in society without actually having one.

Yes, there are hundreds of people selling pani puris on the streets, or doing some sort of small business to keep going in life. So what makes this couple so unique? It is that they didn’t grow up normal, while two are deaf and mute- which makes their journey harder than others.

The heartwarming story of the disabled couple is going viral online and is sure to fill your soul with hope and motivation.

Shared on Instagram by a page named ‘Street Food Recipe,’ the video features a deaf and mute couple selling pani puri at a stall in Nashik. The clip has gone insanely viral as it has garnered over 3.8 million views so far and the count keeps increasing.

In the now-viral video, the disabled couple can be seen selling pani puri. They use sign language to communicate with customers and serve them a delectable-looking plate of pani puri. The location of their stall is near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka in Nashik.

The caption in the post reads, “This will melt your heart and make you smile. Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple is the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from.”

Netizens found the couple’s story very inspiring and filled the comment section with praises and wishes for the pair.

The increasing number of poverty and unemployment along with inflation has made it hard for people to have a proper source of income. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic was harsh on everyone. In the post-pandemic times, where everyone is trying to regain their financial strength, a couple who is not normal to the world has proved that giving up is not an option.