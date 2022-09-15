Watch: Bihar thief dangles on train window, as passengers catch him stealing mobiles

In a worst nighmare ever in one’s life, a thief trying to snatch mobile phone from a passenger train can be seen hanging from the window of a moving train in Bihar’s Sonepur.

The video has gone viral all over the social media.

The thief was reportedly trying to steal the mobile phone of another man when he was caught by the victim. They did not let him go and also dragged him till the next station.

The thief has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.

In the viral video, the train was nearing the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria, when the man tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger near Sahebpur Kamal station. The passengers held the man by his hand as he kept apologising and also urged the passengers to hold him afloat.

His journey lasted for 10 kilometres and he was finally let go when the train neared Khagaria station.

Pankaj has been handed over to Khagaria Railway Police. The police have registered a case in this case on victim’s plea.

Here is the video:

Video Courtesy: sagar Smrutiranjan (Youtube)