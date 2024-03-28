WATCH: Bengaluru woman’s phone ‘Jugaad’ on scooter leaves internet divided

The term ‘jugaad’ is pretty famous among Indians.Typically, ‘Jugaad’ means finding easy solution to a problem using basic items. In a recent video that has been going viral, internet slammed a woman for her phone ‘jugaad’ while riding scooter.

Interestingly, the woman was riding her scooter while speaking on her phone, hands-free.

Does it not sound a little impossible? While navigating through the busy streets, the woman had in fact tied a scarf on her head. This scarf managed to secure her phone near her ear. The innovative yet questionable solution managed to grab the attention of the internet.

Unlike most other ‘juggads,’ this stunt by the woman did not fetch much appreciation from the internet. Nonetheless, the incident even sparked up conversations ‘road safety.’

X (formerly Twitter) user ‘@ThirdEye’ shared the video on his profile. The caption on the post read, “Absolutely hilarious way of using phone while riding a two wheeler. This was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago. I wonder how the lady even thought of doing this when the traffic police is stationed pretty much everywhere in the city and AI camera installed in several places. Not sure if I should call this innovation a jugaad or something but this is for all wrong reasons!”

It is noteworthy mentioning that the incident was recorded in Bengaluru on March 26. Take a look at the woman’s phone ‘Jugaad’ while riding scooter here:

Absolutely hilarious way of using phone while riding a two wheeler, caught on camera 🤯 This was uploaded on Instagram few days ago. I wonder how the lady even thought of doing this when the traffic police is stationed pretty much everywhere in the city and AI cameras installed… pic.twitter.com/HSjIbiqOG0 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) March 27, 2024



Some of the comments on the video read:

“Though not defending this, she is for better than those who speaks on mobile while riding 2 wheelers with their head bent on the side of the ear they hear the call. Scared to drive past them.”

“There’s nothing hilarious about putting others lives in danger.”

“Aside from the fact that she’s not wearing a helmet, I see no laws being broken. It’s hands-free.. quite literally.”