WATCH: ‘A day in my life at Google,’ employee’s video goes viral

What does your dream of an ideal workplace look like? And how far does it match with reality? A recent video of a Google employee’s day at work has caught the internet’s attention. Shared by Instagram user Saloni Rakholiya @bhookhdiaries, the viral video shows her schedule at work.

Notably, Saloni Rakholiya works as a software engineer at Google.

As shown in the video, she begins the day by punching in at 9:20 AM every morning. After which, she tells about her morning routine which includes preparing the day’s agenda, enjoying breakfast provided at the Google office. The options laid out for the employees include dishes of all possible preferences.

As she moves further with her day, Saloni takes us through her daily schedule. This includes attending meetings and sitting for coding sessions.

One of the many highlights of the video is the organized and well-timed breaks taken by Saloni. During which, she manages to read for a bit and play Table tennis at the office’s game room before heading for lunch. Much like the breakfast, lunch served at Google is no less than a feast.

After completing the chores for the day, Saloni sits for a quick jamming session and works out at the in-office gym, before leaving for home at 6:30 PM.

Needless to say, the viral video of this Google employee’s day at work not only went viral, but also left people jealous. The video was posted on the Gram about five days back. Since then, it has managed to grab three million views. Further, it is also attracted ove5r 130k likes and thousands of comments. Some comments on the video read:

“Can you provide some roadmap to crack google interview?”

“Food inspires me to get in Google.”

“Narayan Murthy wants to know your location.”

“Isse picnic kyun nahi bol dete.”

“She actually just worked for just 2/2.30 hours.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Rakholiya (@bhookhdiaries)

Also Read: Pakistani Child Vlogger Gets YouTube Silver Play Button