Viral video: Tiger chases calf in open field, what happens next is beyond expectation

You might have come across the phrase “The survival of the fittest is the law of the jungle.” However, the truth is applicable to only animals. Among humans, the fittest must help the weakest to survive. Animals take their jobs seriously. Hence, when it comes to hunting for prey, they look for the weakest. Similarly, a tiger who found a calf alone in an open field, found it vulnerable and easy to hunt down. But, little did he know that something unexpected awaited him.

In the now-viral video, a tiger can be seen chasing a group of cows. The big cat kept chasing the cattle until he found an easy target. Soon after, he found a calf separated from its herd and took the opportunity to pound on it. Right when he almost got a hold of it, the mother cow comes running to rescue her baby. Seeing the cow charging at him, the tiger leaves the calf unharmed.

The video has been shared on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda with the caption, “India now has 75% of the world’s wild tigers, numbering around 3200. It will reach its carrying capacity soon until we are obsessed with numbers & make them pests in human-dominated habitats.”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 146.6k views and tons of comments. The video, especially the caption, triggered a lot of reactions. While some talked about the calf’s narrow escape, others praised the mother’s love and courage in saving her baby.

Meanwhile, some pointed out how humans encroaching on forest land, which is leading to wild animals straying into human habitat.

“However, I tend to disagree. Perhaps, at the present time, humans are Earth’s most annoying pests. We are the primary cause of their dwindling numbers” wrote a user. Another commented, “I wonder what the carrying capacity for human beings is? Aren’t humans dominating forests and habitats of other animals?”