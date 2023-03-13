Viral Video: Mother Giraffe bravely saves her baby from Lioness

There’s so much that goes on in the wild every day but only a few incidents get captured once in a while. Although each of these clips is worth watching, some of these stand astounding and amaze us. Such a clip of a fierce fight between a mother giraffe and a lioness has surfaced online and it is too good to miss.

Shared on Instagram by animal.worlds11, the clip shows a lioness running towards a baby giraffe, moments later the big cat pounced on the baby giraffe and tried to kill it. Unable to fight back, the calf gave up on trying to escape. However, its mother came to the rescue and marched toward the big cat.

Soon after, the tables turned and the lioness could be seen running to save her life. The mother’s bravery has won hearts online. The caption of the post read, “The giraffe runs to her cub and saves it from the lion…”

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The world of wild animals 🦁 (@animal.worlds11)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 13.2k views and tons of comments. While some were stunned by the footage, others showed concern for the calf.

One person wrote, “I think died anyways. Looks like it collapsed its head when the mom turned around.” Another comment read, “I wonder if it came back.”

A third user commented, “It’s a lil sad to watch this” and a fourth person asked, “Why the little giraffe can’t run.”