Angry hippo scares away lion, Internet asks ‘Who is the king?’

In a dramatic video, an aggressive hippopotamus can be seen scaring away a lion that came to drink water from a lake.

Lions are titled “kings of the jungle” due to their strength and unimaginable ability to hunt. They are fast, powerful, and intelligent and other animals fear when a lion roars in the jungle. This is why, when a video of a hippopotamus chasing away a lion surfaced online, it left people with questions.

Shared on Instagram by a page named ‘Latest Sightings – Kruger,’ the clip opens with a lion drinking water from a lake. Meanwhile, a hippo along with a few more can be seen swimming in the water. A few seconds into the video and the aggressive hippo can be seen running straight toward the big cat to swoosh it away.

Right when the lion runs away, two more of its pack can be seen following it. It seems like the hippo was the male in charge of its pack and was trying to protect his members.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 9.5k views and tons of reactions. While some guessed it was a mother hippo protecting her calves, others poked fun saying the animal didn’t like anyone drinking from its home.

One person wrote, “Mother & calf bond is extremely close & she is highly protective of her offspring, the lions weren’t welcome at her waterhole.” Another comment read, “The walk back like she just won a medal.”

A third person commented, “Hate it when my home is drunk from” and a fourth person said, “he just wanted to remind them who’s boss.”