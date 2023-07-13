Viral Video: Mom-Daughter duo groove to ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ of Race 2; Netizens appreciate

A recent dance performance by a mother-daughter duo on the popular Bollywood song “Lat Lag Gayee” from the film Race 2 has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. The video, shared on Instagram by the handle @mom_daughter_dance_, showcases the duo’s impressive dance moves and infectious energy.

In the video, the talented pair can be seen showcasing their skills in the comfort of their living room. As the upbeat song begins to play, they effortlessly synchronize their steps with the infectious rhythm, captivating viewers from the start.

Since its upload just two days ago, the video has garnered an impressive 26,000 views and counting, along with over 2,000 likes. The clip has elicited an outpouring of positive comments, with viewers expressing their admiration for the duo’s performance.

One individual exclaimed, “Wow, lovely and outstanding,” while another praised the mother’s dance skills, stating, “The mom’s dance is too good.” The performance left many speechless, as one commenter admitted, “I am speechless.” Another commenter commended the mother’s energy, adding a fire emoji for emphasis, stating, “Aunty’s energy.”

Heart emojis flooded the comments section, indicating the overwhelming love and appreciation for the mother-daughter duo’s spirited performance.

“Lat Lag Gayee” is a chart-topping track from the 2012 Bollywood film Race 2, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Over the years, this song has become a fan favorite, inspiring numerous renditions and choreographies.

The viral success of this particular dance performance demonstrates the power of music and dance in bringing joy and entertainment to people’s lives, especially during these challenging times. It serves as a reminder that the universal language of music transcends barriers and unites people in celebration and admiration.

As the video continues to gain traction across various social media platforms, it is clear that this mother-daughter duo has left an indelible mark on viewers worldwide, showcasing their talent and radiating boundless enthusiasm through their captivating dance moves.