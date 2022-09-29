Viral Video: Hurricane hits Florida; Sharks seen on streets, reporter blown away Hurricane Ian lashed Florida, two videos from the chaos has grabbed attention online. One shows sharks swimming in the streets.

A category 4 storm slammed the Florida coast with winds going at the speed of 241 kilometers per hour (kmph) on Wednesday. Named ‘Ian’ the hurricane hit the city damaging many properties. This is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US. Several videos from the destruction have surfaced online. Amid this, two such videos have specifically grabbed everyone’s attention. Where one of the clips shows a reporter nearly getting blown away by the gusty wind, another video features sharks freely swimming in the city streets after they were washed ashore.

Weatherman Jim Cantore is nearly blown away while reporting on Hurricane Ian

a shark ended up in a Fort Myers neighborhood during Hurricane Ian



According to the reports, more than 1.8 million people in Florida were without electricity. Electric transformers were blown up by the storm and sparks lighted up the city’s sky as seen in a video.

Transformers blowing all around us, lighting up the sky taking out communications and electricity.

Before making landfall in Florida, the storm previously lashed Cuba and killed two people, as reported. It also brought down the country’s electrical grid, leaving behind 11 million people with no electricity.

According to the reports by US border authorities, 20 Cuban migrants were missing after their boat sank off the Florida coast as the hurricane approached the coast.

Meanwhile in Florida, as the storm has triggered massive floods everywhere, the federal government has prepared as many as 300 ambulances with medical teams ready to provide 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.

The President of US, Joe Biden, has also assured people of their safety. He stated, “be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again.” He added, “We’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”