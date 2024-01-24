Viral video: Group of saree-clad girls dance on hit “Kaavaalaa” song leaves internet in love

Dance reals are going viral on social media platform more often now a days. Meanwhile, a video of group of girls wearing saree dancing to South Cinemas hit song “Kaavaalaa” from Rajnikanth and Tamanaah Bhatia-starrer “Jailer” movie is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @_oye_music. In the video, a group of girls wearing beautiful sarees are seen dancing to the beats of the hit “Kaavaalaa” song. The viral clip has garnered over 3.3 million views, while over 2.8 lakh Instagram users have liked the performance.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Camer man jaldi foucs karoo😍.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Thalapathy Vijay LEO Thalapathi dance Leo song best song music very best Leo music.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Red saree so cute 🥰 beautiful” Another person wrote, “Rowdy Baby 😍.” A fifth person added, “Black colour wow red colour wow wow wow.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Woooooo wt a dance❤️.”