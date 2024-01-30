Viral video: Elderly couple recreates “Jamal Kudu” trend but with a unique twist, watch

Recently, the entry of Bobby Deol in box-office hit movie “Animal” went quite viral over the internet and it became a trend too in the social media. Everyone, starting from humans to even dogs followed this trend. Meanwhile, a video of an elderly couple recreating the viral “Jamal Kudu” trend with a unique twist is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @_acha_mass. In the clip, the elderly man is seen doing the Jamal Kudu trend by putting a glass on his head, however, he accidently drops it. Following this, his wife who is seen working behind gets angry for breaking the glass. The viral clip has garnered over 9.3 million views, while, nearly 5.2 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Cant handle this much of cuteness.” Meanwhile, another person said, “The only comment box with zero haters.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Dadaji really looks all time handsome and also he also hold God level personality.” Another person wrote, “People say grandpa is still running‍.” A fifth person added, “Best cool couple on the internet.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “60+ grandpa don’t have hairloss 21 old me depressed.”