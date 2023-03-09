Tax collecting elephant waits patiently to stop sugarcane laden trucks: Watch

An adorable video of a tax collecting elephant patiently waiting to stop sugarcane laden truck has surfaced online and it is too cute to miss.

Share on Twitter by Dr. Ajayita, the video shows an elephant stopping a truck in the middle of the road in order to steal sugarcanes from it.

The short clip was shared with a caption, “The Toll Tax Collector.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the post has accumulated more than 136.4k views and tons of comments. Social media users were happy to see such a friendly animal-human interaction.

One person wrote, “Remarkable thing is that it is not greedy. One mouthful from every truck and he lets them go.” Another comment read, “The truck drivers are admirably awesome. Good deeds!”

