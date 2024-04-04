Snake missing for a year found on roof in UK! Pics

In an interesting incident, a snake was reportedly found after one year. An animal welfare charity organisation informed about this and shared photos of the snake. It was said that the snake perhaps was carried by a crow and dropped on a roof.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), a charity operating that promotes animal welfare shared the info and pics on Facebook.

We were called to help a three-foot-long corn snake after a homeowner spotted her in the garden. When we arrived, the snake had vanished – and was then discovered on the roof of a garage! We suspect that a crow had given the snake a not-so-helpful ‘leg-up’, but thankfully we were able to come to her aid. It turns out that Agnes the snake had been missing for over a year! She was found to have a respiratory infection from being outside in the cold, but it’s a miracle that she survived at all after so long. She has been treated for this and we’ll be finding her a new home in due course as her owner can no longer keep her. It was informed in the Facebook post.

It was reportedly a pet snake. As per the information the pet was named Agnes.

A local resident came over who was “absolutely delighted” to find her pet, The BBC reported.

Agnes was taken to a veterinarian and treated for the respiratory, then reunited with her owner.