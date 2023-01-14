Shopkeeper attacked with baseball bat in Noida: Watch viral video

A shopkeeper was reportedly thrashed with a baseball bat by a customer whose wife had earlier purchased something from him. The incident took place in Noida’s Atta Market area on Thursday.

“1 person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received: ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi,” ANI tweeted along with the video of the occurrence.

As per reports, after the shopkeeper denied to exchange a jacket that the customer’s wife had purchased from him on some earlier occasion, the customer later approached the shopkeeper and beat him with a baseball bat while his aide guarded the place with a lathi on his hand.

The video of the incident has gone viral while as per latest report one of the men has been arrested.

The shopkeeper was rescued after a bystander intervened. The victim has reportedly been sustained a head injury and has been admitted to the hospital.

As we can see in the video the shopkeeper is talking with two women when the accused appears on the scene and goes on hitting the man.

Watch the video here: