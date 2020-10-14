mountain lion chasing man
watch mountain lion chasing man

Scary Viral Video Of Mountain Lion Chasing A Man; Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a scary video a mountain lion has been seen chasing a man for quite some distance while the man, a hiker has been seen desperately trying to chase it away.

The incident has taken place in Slate Canyon Trail in Utah. The hiker stumbled upon this mountain lion also called a cougar on his hike.

After which he recorded this video of the cougar chasing him and snarling at him with full force as he tries to shoo it away.

Watch This Scary Footage: 

You might also like
Nation

Telangana Official Caught Taking Rs 1 Cr Bribe Commits Suicide In Prison

State

Berhampur Hindi teacher under vigilance net, raids underway

World

15 Feared Killed After Two Army Helicopters Collide In Afghanistan

Nation

13 Killed As Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Houses Submerged, Vehicles Washed Away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.