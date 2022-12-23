Sania Mirza, first muslim girl to become IAF pilot

The daughter of a TV mechanic from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, Sania Mirza, is going to become the country’s first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

She hails from Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station and aspires to become a fighter pilot like Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi.

She has secured overall 149th rank in National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. Sania has secured second position in the 19 seats reserved for the women in NDA. \

Sania completed her schooling till Class 10 in her village. After that she went to Guru Nanak Girls inter college in the city. She was the district topper in the 12th UP board and then she started preparing for NDA exams.