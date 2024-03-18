Rare: Female melanistic leopard, twins sighted in Odisha forest: Pics

Offbeat
By Himanshu
Photo: X/ @Susanta Nanda
Bhubaneswar: In a rare event, a female melanistic leopard with twins sighted in the forests of the central Odisha recently. The photos of the animals have surfaced very recently.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who is best known for his unique and rare postings on wildlife on his X handle has recently posted pictures of these animals.

Admiring nature with ‘Amazing nature’, Nanda took to X on Monday and posted the rare pictures. He wrote in the caption, “Twins are miracles who come in pairs…Female melanistic leopard with twins from the forests of central Odisha. One normal & another melanistic cub. Amazing nature.”

It is to be noted that a black panther had been spotted in Odisha merely a week ago in Odisha forest.

Also read: Black Panther Spotted Again In Odisha Recently

Himanshu

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

