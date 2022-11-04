Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret “saw ghost” at Windsor Castle!

queen elizabeth II see ghost on windsor palace
Windsor Castle has reportedly been claimed as one of the most haunted homes of the royal family. It is said that the Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, had seen the ghost at the palace.

According to a report in the Mirror, there have been stories stretching from hobbling ghosts to saluting soldiers and even stolen bones.

The report further stated that albeit seeing the ghost, the late Queen considered it one of her favourite homes. Her “footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards before her striking presence appears,” reads the article.

Witnesses told the portal that they saw a figure “looking longingly out of the window” and King George III was also seen waiting in the room below the library.

Reportedly, Windsor is not the only royal property to have spotted ghosts.

Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral in September this year. She was 96 years old at the time of her demise.

She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years. The Queen died peacefully at her Scottish estate.

