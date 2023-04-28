Oral sex major risk factor for throat cancer in UK and USA, finds study

A recent study has found that oral sex is the major risk factor that is leading to throat cancer in the UK and the US. And due to its incessant increase of throat cancer in the last two decades, it has been called ‘epidemic’, say experts.

The finding was by a professor at the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

According to Hisham Mehanna, a professor at the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham, the human papillomavirus is to blame, reported New York Post.

Another key factor that is triggering the rise in throat cancer was the prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV), Dr Mehanna wrote in “The Conversation”. “The virus spreads through vaginal, oral and anal sex with someone who is infected,” he also wrote.

“HPV is sexually transmitted. For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex,” he also wrote.

