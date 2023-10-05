Mumbai woman forced to marry a pot, Know the story

In a rather unusual and distressing incident, a 26 year old Mumbai woman took to her Reddit account and shared her situation. The woman shared how she is getting forced to marry a pot. This arrangement is supposedly intended to ensure the well-being of her future husband and their happily married life.

Despite her strong atheistic beliefs and strong opposition to the concept, the woman finds herself in a dilemma as her parents made it a matter of disrespect.

The woman who was getting forced to marry a pot, seeked advice on how to navigate this perplexing situation. She expressed her mental distress caused by the daily arguments about the matter at her house. Although she stands confident about not budging from her decision, she is keen on finding ways to handle the situation more effectively.

Responding to the gravity of her situation, fellow Reddit users took to the comments section of her post and offered a varied range of suggestions. One suggested a humorous approach, proposing that she demand professional photographs off the pot wedding to be displayed at her actual wedding, turning it into a humorous scene.

Another Reddit user even recommended threatening to share the entire ordeal on social media, framing it as a joke about the pot attending the actual wedding ceremony.

Some netizens even took the opportunity to share their own bizarre experiences. One user recalled a similar situation of forced pot marriage that lasted only for a few seconds and ended in the pot shattering. Despite the absurdity of the situation, the user humorously expressed a sense of attachment to the pot.