Man beats son at café, video goes viral, watch

The video of a man beating his son at a rooftop café has gone viral. Reportedly, the youth had informed at home that he is going to attend class at the Coaching Centre, however he was socializing with friends at the café. After knowing about this the infuriated father went to the café and publicly beat his son.

As we can see in the video the man resorts to physical punishment for his son. He is repeatedly heard saying, “Kya bola tha’. He also goes on asking the other members of the group who had joined the son there.

The video has gone viral after being posted to social media. User ‘Ghar Ka Kalesh’ shared the video on X platform (formerly Twitter) and captioned it: “Kalesh b/w b/w parent and there son inside Cafe over the guy was roaming and enjoying with his friends while Smoking hookah by giving Execuse of coaching.”

The post has so far earned 682.7k views after being posted on October 12. And so far the post has earned a number of comments where people are giving there views.

Here are some of the comments:

Waise public me nhi maarna chahie

Peaks of embarrassment

Acha hua jo hua

Restaurant guy be like apna hookah le leta hu pehle kahi tod na de.

Aaj iske Abbu iska Pappu banayenge.

Sad for him

Bro unlocked the worst fear possible

