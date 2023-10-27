Lord Hanuman flies in the sky with drone, watch viral video

The video of Lord Hanuman flying in the sky with the help of drone during Dussehara in Chhattisgarh has gone viral.

It has been seen in the video that an idol of Lord Hanuman is flying above the head while people are witnessing the spectacular scene. The video has gone viral. The clip is said to be from Ambikapur area of Chhattisgarh.

We can see in the video that a Hanuman statue in flying posture has been attacked to a drone. As people are watching and shouting, the drone is taking off along with the Lord Hanuman idol.

The scene of Lord Hanuman flying overhead is giving a feel like the monkey God is blessing everyone.

The video has been shared by apna_korea today on Instagram that has gone viral by now.

Watch the video here: