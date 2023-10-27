Influencer’s matrimonial ad for suitable ‘reel partner’ goes viral

The matrimonial advertisement of a social media influencer has gone viral for its unique characteristics. The choices the girl has set for the candidates are also unique.

Social Media Influencer looking for a groom, reads the heading of the advertisement.

The content of the advt is as follows:

My name is Riya I’m looking for a suitable reel partner+groom. The guy should not be camera-shy and willing to create relationship reels with me. Knows how to come up with content around trending music like ‘MOI-MOI’. Should not be from a joint family.

Before reaching out, pls watch Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged to know what type of guys I DON’T LIKE.

He should know Premiere Pro so he can edit my reels/vlogs.

Aayushi Gupta shared the photo of the advertisement on her X handle and the post has so far earned 564.5k views within last few hours. She captioned, “probably the WILDEST matrimonial ad ever,” to the post.

And the post has earned quite a good number of comments. Here are some of the interesting ones.

Free me editor hire karne ki ninja technique, commented an user.

Is this a hiring ad for an editor or a marriage ad?? I’m confused, commented another user.

Editor + Cameraman + Partner + ATM, commented another user.

Behen shaadi bhi online hi karlena fir, another comment to the post reads.

probably the WILDEST matrimonial ad ever 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/kIMWGhJlW0 — Aayushi Gupta (@Aaayushiiiiiii) October 27, 2023

Also read: Rare Football Fish Washed Up On Shore