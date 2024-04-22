Life-threatening stunt, Man hangs from moving car’s door with plastic wrap, viral video shocks internet

People go to any extent to get viral over the internet. And these stunts can be life-threatening sometimes. Meanwhile, a video of a man hanging to the door of moving car with plastic wrap has left internet in shock.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @sumit_cool_dubey. In the video, the man is seen being wrapped around the door of the moving car with the help of plastic. The man is further seen enjoying it whole hanging on the moving car. After being shared on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 91 million views, while over 2.1 million Instagram users have liked it.

The video was later shared on Facebook by him only. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “No seriously and sensitive person will do this, joking with your life is stupidity anything can happen failure to car break and someone can even crush you or any accident can happen use your brain for ones.” Another person wrote, “Stupidest thing I’ve seen this morning!”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Don’t do stunts like that again, it might hurt…” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Wastage of money, time, energy plus this much of plastic to environment.” A fifth person wrote, “Police should take strict action all of these persons. Shame on all…” Another X user said, “Life is priceless someone busy doing foolish prank in d name of social media playing with life and where is d law they need to put him behind bar.”