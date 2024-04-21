Watch: Youth’s heartwarming surprise for father after clearing UPSC exam leaves internet in tears

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Service Examination 2023 (CSE 2023). The results brought joy for many. Meanwhile, a video of a youth’s heartfelt gesture for his father after clearing UPSC CSE 2023 has left internet in tears and awe.

The video feature Kshitij Gurbhele, a graduate of IIT-Roorkee, who secured an impressive all-India rank of 441 in the UPSC CSE 2023. In the video, Gurbhele is seen entering into the office of his father with a playful remark, saying, “When a senior officer visits, one must stand up, right?” Knowing about his son’s achievement, the father jumps up for a hug and celebratory kisses.

The video has garnered a lot of attention in the social media. After being shared on Instagram, the heartwarming video has received over 44.7 million views, while over 2.5 million users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “All that hard work for that one hug.” Another person wrote, “Video quality 144p ,content quality 1080p.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “The man’s camera quality may be bad but his future is bright.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “What a moment for his father .” A fifth person wrote, “Many more to come heroo! Huge congratulations.” Another X user said, “My father will also hug me when my 1st directed film will release.”