Kulhad Pizza couple MMS: Sehaj Arora clarifies about leaked viral video

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, famously known as the “Kulhad Pizza Couple” from Jalandhar, who captured the internet’s heart with their unique pizza, have recently found themselves in an unfortunate and distressing situation. A private video of the couple has been leaked on the internet, turning them into victims of social media harassment.

Despite their heartfelt pleas for people not to share the video, it has been widely circulated online. Shockingly, links to the private video have even made their way into Telegram groups, exacerbating the situation.

In response to the ordeal, Sehaj Arora took to social media to share two videos, shedding light on the distress they are facing due to the leaked footage.

The response on the internet has been divided, with some questioning the authenticity of the video while others express support and concern for the couple.

Memes and jokes related to the incident have circulated on social media, but a significant portion of the online community is focusing on raising awareness about the matter and urging others not to share the link.

In response to the situation, Arora filed a complaint with the police and even shared a video claiming the footage was generated by artificial intelligence (AI). However, the video continued to spread across the internet, causing ongoing distress for the couple. Amid this turmoil, Arora released another video appealing for support from the public.

Reports suggest that a woman has been arrested in connection with leaking the video. This person was reportedly a former employee at Sehraj Arora’s popular pizza shop who had been dismissed due to unsatisfactory performance. Arora alleged that the culprit attempted to extort money in exchange for not releasing the private video.

Adding to their ordeal, the couple recently became parents, making this a particularly challenging time for them. Social media has seen a mix of reactions, with some making light of the situation and expressing doubt about Arora’s claims, while others sympathise with the couple’s situation.