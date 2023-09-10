Job applicant receives Amazon Gift Card with rejection letter, Post goes viral on Reddit

In a heartwarming Reddit post, a job applicant shared their experience of receiving an Amazon gift card along with a rejection letter, and it has garnered a positive response from the online community. The Reddit user, known as malevitch_square, posted images of the gift card and the rejection letter in their post.

The caption accompanying the images read, “Guys, this is truly a first. I got sent an Amazon gift card as part of my rejection.” The first image shows a gift card titled “A Movie Night at Home.”

The second image is a screenshot of the rejection email that the user received from a company called Secret Sushi. In the email, the company expressed gratitude for the applicant’s interest in the position and mentioned that they were impressed by the applicant’s background and experiences.

However, they regretfully informed the applicant that they had chosen another candidate for the role. The rejection letter ended on a positive note, wishing the applicant success in their job search and future endeavors.

The Reddit post, shared four days ago, has received over 2,000 upvotes and generated numerous comments. Many Reddit users praised the company for its thoughtful and considerate approach to rejection.

One user commented that the gesture conveyed, “Sorry, we chose someone else, but we see you and we value you,” which was better than being ghosted. Another user appreciated the company’s acknowledgment of the applicant, even in the face of a difficult decision. The original poster responded that it was the best rejection they had ever received and left them with a smile.